Singer Hassan Kigozi a.k.a Geosteady is not bothered about the dramas in his private life affecting his music career.

For over two years now, since breaking up with his baby mama Prima Kardashi in 2020, Geosteady’s name has been overly mentioned in controversial stories.

Just recently, the Owooma singer sent a scorching message to Prima asking her to stop spreading false propaganda trying to ruin his brand.

Several netizens and critics have often noted that his music curve has been gradually declining and the cause could be that he spends more time solving non-music related issues.

Others point out that his continued back and forth attacks on Prima and her new man could turn several of his fans against him.

In reply to that, Geosteady revealed that he has no worries whatsoever about the drama surrounding his past relationship ruining his music career.

Through a tweet, the singer who converted to Islam in 2021 noted that one thing he is sure about is that those who truly love his music cannot be turned because of cheap gossip.

He also asked those that hate him to stay away from him as they do not add anything on his career or personal life.

Can I tell you one thing, you can’t do anything about it. Those who love my music will keep doing and if you hate me just walk away pls. Geosteady