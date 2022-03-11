Kaddo Pharm crew singer Gift Ov Kaddo says if he is offered with resources of starting up a television station in the country, he would set up a Kids TV channel.

Gift Ov Kaddo, born Kyambadde Abbey Gift, reasons that he feels like kids need more information and knowledge about the African culture and its roots.

He says that the western culture is eating up and digging down deep into the African culture and roots that many youths have abandoned.

Read Also: Gift ov Kaddo opens up about his side hustle, reveals he’s into bakery

If I was given a chance of setting up a Tv station, mine would have been for kids only. I feel like kids need much knowledge of our African culture and roots. Gift Ov Kaddo

Gift Ov Kaddo is one of many artistes who still value the African culture and has on several occasions advocated for it.

He often urges the public to conserve the culture by putting it into practice as he fights what he considers the wrong concepts copied from the western world.