Hajjati Kulthum Nabunya Gumisiriza has opened up on how she wanted to end her life just a few days after the death of her husband and Kibuli Mosque PRO Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte.

Speaking to Spark TV’s Ruth Kalibaala during the Family Affair show, the mother of one narrated that the challenges she faced days after the passing of her husband almost forced her to commit suicide.

Kulthum Nabunya Muzaata Gumisiriza explained that one night, she contemplated about a speeding car knocking her to death.

She was only saved by her elder brother whom she texted on WhatsApp and their chat stopped from doing the deadly act.

When her brother counseled her about taking care of her son, she was relieved and returned to her normal senses.

She stressed that the troubles people who lose their loved ones go through at times force the faint-hearted individuals to either go crazy or take poison to end their lives.