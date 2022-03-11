Uganda’s King of Mwooyo Maurice Kirya’s 2022 album that is set for release soon is titled ‘The Road To Kirya’.

This year, Maurice Kirya will dropping a new album which he is quite sure will turn heads.

Speaking to MBU, Maurice Kirya revealed how the album will take the world by storm because it possesses “a genre that few Africans have dared to explore.”

Today, the singer gave face to the album by releasing the album art which gives nit too much detail of what music fans can anticipate from the forthcoming album.

Read Also: Maurice Kirya’s New Album “To Take The World By Storm”

Kirya’s past albums have had a couple of personal songs and ‘The Road To Kirya’ might as well.

The cover art is made in the colors; yellow and red. The title teases about the album being about Kirya’s journey in music.

What we know for sure is that Maurice Kirya invested much time and money in compiling this album and he regards it “the most expensive album.”

See more

More information about the album including release dates and when it will be availed for presave will be communicated later.

Fingers crossed!