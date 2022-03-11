Dr Suudi worked with Nessim on this brand new gospel song titled “Nkwagala Nnyo” in which he expresses his love for and faith in God for what He has done for him.

Dr Suudi, real name Ngobe Masudi Ssentongo Muzangganda, is a Ugandan gospel artist who best suits the adage of “new wine in an old bottle”.

The seasoned gospel singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and voice-over artist has worked with several stars from within and outside Uganda.

The soft-spoken singer was doing music actively back in the day before putting it on hold for reasons withheld.

This year, however, he is back and he looks so determined to make a major mark on the local music scene.

His past songs including It’s Over and Answer have received relatively good airplay on the local media stations.

He returns with his latest single titled ‘Nkwagala Nnyo’ in which he sets out to exhibit determination and positive intent which is also a characteristic of his music.

“Nkwagala Nnyo” is translated to mean “I Love You So Much”. In the song, Dr Suudi confesses his love for his Creator.

Written by Dr Suudi and Jahlead, Nkwagala Nnyo is a song you will play at any given time of the day as the message embedded in the lyrics relates to any situation.

“Wow! Probably the best gospel song I have watched this year. God had truly anointed this man to minister through music. God bless you,” Paul Collins describes the visuals on YouTube.

Dr Suudi’s music videos have never lacked in terms of script and he precisely passes on the message in the song through the new visuals directed by Sasha Vybz.

Take a gaze below: