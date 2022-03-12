Bantu Entertainment Africa dancehall star, Vyper Ranking, born Ayiire Saddam, bragged how he has a couple of West African artists that are pleading to have music projects with him because of his high-energy style of music.

The ”Transport Money” singer opened up about the pleas and requests he gets to have collabos with artists from different countries as he was responding to his critics in an interview held with this website recently.

He warned all his critics to watch the space as he hinted about dropping his first six track Extended Play (EP) before the end of the year as he noted how he has a lot of music in stock.

Read Also: Transport Money: Vyper Ranking shares lyrics video

The singer who will be turning 28-years-old in June further more bragged abour having some new musical projects that he also fears to release soon and added that depending on the content he has, he can run for the next five solid years without dropping new jams.

While bragging about West Africans requesting him for collabos, he stressed out that he has two Nigerian artists and a Ghanaian who begged him to jump on their projects with the Ghanaian offering him chance to own the tune.