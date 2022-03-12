The whole of this week has been marred by different relationship wrangles from Sherry Matovu dumping her baby daddy Thaddeus Katumba, Spark TV’s Precious Remmie’s husband Bindeeba being accused of being a dead beat dad, to Geosteady and Prima Kadarshi drama.

The most dominant one has been that of Geosteady and his ex-baby mama Prima Kadarshi, who has on several occasions been accused of denying the former a chance to visit and hang out with his children.

Prima Kadarshi, notes that since the father of her children doesn’t send child support funds, she finds no reason as to why she has to offer him the chance to chill with his children.

In that case, she adds that she can’t text or call Geosteady to send her child support funds reasoning that he is mature enough to understand that his children require the support.

While speaking about relationship wrangles, dancehall singer Vyper Ranking shared his view about the pairs love affair. To him, the two seem to be still deep in love with each other.

He reasons that if they really claim to have each moved on, he finds no reason why each should keep focusing on each others life. For that case, he stresses that they could still be thinking about and missing each other.

The Bantu Entertainment Africa singer further stressed that with every thing held on a constant, it is not good to publicize family wrangles involving children on social media and in the mainstream.