Singer Jera Kingdom and Dancer and Choreographer have been worryingly close forcing rumors that they might be dating.

Jera, real name Hajara Nasuuna, is a Ugandan singer whose music career seems destined for greater heights with each year that goes by.

Her beauty, her body, her voice – all come as a full package that many other female artistes might be envying silently.

But what about her love life?

Not much is known about Jera’s love life, just like it is for many other local female artistes doing her style of music.

There is a belief that for dancehall female artistes, having a known partner reduces your appeal amongst the male music fans and hence why most of them keep their relationships secret.

Recent weeks, however, have seen Jera get closer and closer to Eddie Wizzy.

The relationship between the two seems to have gone beyond music if you look at the chemistry between them in the videos and photos making rounds on social media.

Netizens believe that they could be dating on the low. Both artistes have decided to give a cold shoulder to the growing rumors.

Whether they are daying or not, time will tell!