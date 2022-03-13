Drama has continued to unfold in Spark TV and Galaxy FM presenter Precious Remmie Nakitto’s relationship with her husband, Raymond Bindeeba.

The pair have issued an intention to sue to vlogger Wasswa Emma for breaking the story about Bindeeba’s ex-lover Sophia Akum who accused him of being a deadbeat father.

The story seems not to have gone down well with Remmie despite claiming that she is willing to look after each and every child that is confirmed to belong to Bindeeba through a DNA test.

The couple are dragging Wasswa Emma to courts of law with claims that the story he published on his channel is untrue and baseless.

The two want an apology and demand a compensation of Shs300m through their lawyers.

Below is the statement as it reads in full: