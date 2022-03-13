In a public statement dated 11th March 2022, radio Hot 100 alerts its clients and fans about the discontinuation of their broadcasting services as a radio.

Radio Hot 100FM, established over 20 years ago, has positively impacted the local entertainment industry over the years.

It has also been a stepping stone for several popular media personalities who continue to rock the airwaves at different radio and TV stations.

The former Bukoto-based station, however, will no longer broadcast radio services on the frequency 100.9 MHz.

Collins Emeka is one of the products of Hot 100

On Saturday, through social media, the station revealed that it was bowing out of the broadcast business to settle

They, however, pledge to continue using other platforms like social media to increase engagement and value.

Below is the full statement:

Dear Clients and Fans, Over the last 20 years, we have entertained you – the young, wild and free – with a fresh mix of urban hip music, entertainment and news. We pioneered a trendy Ugandan radio format that led to the rise of an urban home-grown music genre and culture – “Luga-flow”. Along the way, we popularized Ugandan hip hop artistes with radio airplay, concerts and dance parties. While we have truly enjoyed doing this, we believe that the time has come for us to move on and perhaps continue to serve you in different ways, using newer and more efficient platforms. Platforms that may increase engagement and value. Therefore, with effect from 11th March 2022, we will discontinue our official broadcasts as HOTIOO on the frequency 100.9 MHz. To our advertisers, our team will be reaching out to you, to ensure that all reconciliations and contractual obligations are concluded, hassle-free. We do thank you all for your support through the years, and for the confidence you placed in HOTIOO. MANAGEMENT