NBS TV’s news anchor Canary Mugume has claimed city socialite Charles Olim, commonly known as Sipapa, is untouchable and that some senior officers in security organs fear him.

Canary Mugume spoke out after one Twitter user, @benjatt, tweeted claiming how Sipapa had scratched his car while driving in the wrong lane and threatened to gun him down while in company of some UPDF soldiers.

Ben Jatt tweeted requesting Afande Asan Kasingye and the Uganda Police Force at large to hold Sipapa accountable of using public roads in a such a manner.

Hello, @AKasingye@PoliceUg kindly help. A one SIPAPA driving a numberless black land cruiser VX V8, driving in a wrong line! Knocked me and because he was armed and also had armed UPDF soldiers in the car, threatened to shoot me because I am inferior and drove off. Ben Jatt

When Canary Mugume crossed paths with the tweet, he quoted it revealing how Sipapa is “untouchable.”

The NBS Television news anchor added that even some top ranking officers fear him before wondering how Sipapa acquired armed state security.

Sipapa is untouchable, unfortunately. Even top ranking cops fear him. They don’t know how he acquired armed state security. But I hope you find justice some day. Canary Mugume

Fellow journalist Julius Bukyana also shared a story of how Sipapa once blocked Najjera road for some good minutes and the traffic officers on duty just looked on without helping the rest of the road users.