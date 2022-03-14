Traditional healer Sophia Namutebi, publicly known as Mama Fiina, gifted Raymond Bindeeba’s baby mama Sophia Akum with Shs5m.

Mama Fiina extended the financial support to Akum on her visit to her home where she expressed the struggles and challenges she is facing as a single mother.

As she normally does, Mama Fiina dished out Shs5m and offered it to Akum to help her take care of her daughter and start up a hair dressing salon.

She took the step following Raymond Bindeeba’s new lover Precious Remmie requesting her to step out of her husband’s child neglect matters with Akum.

This left Mama Fiina with a sour taste in the mouth since she knows how it is painful to look after children as a single mother.