Just like Gravity Omutujju and Da Agent, Rickman Manrick has also released his own list of the top 15 greatest Ugandan musicians.

Jose Chameleone, Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine, and Mowzey Radio seem the constant names on everyone’s list of the greatest Ugandan musicians.

Dancehall singer Derrick Ddungu a.k.a Rickman also adds them to his list of the top 15 which he released on Sunday.

The Bango hitmaker believes that all the names on his list have contributed immensely to the development of the local music industry.

It features a host of artistes who specialised in the genres; Kadongokamu, Dancehall, Zouk, Afrobeat, RnB, Gospel music, among others.

Eddy Kenzo, an artist who Rickman has in recent weeks claimed to be his biggest inspiration, misses on the list. The two also have a trending collabo together.

Maddox Ssematimba, considered a top legendary artiste by many local music fans, also misses on the list.

Check out Rickman’s list below:

  1. Fred Masagazi
  2. Herman Basudde
  3. Paul Kafeero
  4. Philly Lutaaya
  5. Elly Wamala
  6. Fred Sebatta
  7. Afrigo Band
  8. Moses Radio
  9. Jose Chameleone
  10. Bebe Cool
  11. Bobi Wine
  12. Juliana Kanyomozi
  13. Judith Babirye
  14. Wilson Bugembe
  15. Maurice Kirya
  16. And me

