The week starts off brightly for self-styed Katonda Wa Ragga singer Ziza Bafana, born Richard Kasendwa, following his release from prison.

The dancehall singer was arrested in the wee hours of Sunday morning after a show in Kabale at Little Ritz Gardens.

The details of his arrest reveal that he reportedly failed to perform at a show at the same venue despite being booked before Covid-19 struck.

Having staged an energetic performance that left revelers mesmerized, the promoters who Ziza Bafana disappointed some years back, reportedly brought back the case to life ordering Police to arrest him.

It is reportedly said that Ziza Bafana declined to perform at the supposed show requesting to be added more money having seen that the venue was filled to capacity.

He reportedly refused to perform yet he was paid the cash he had requested and drove back to Kampala.

It is alleged that Ziza Bafana’s refusal to perform left the organizers with heavy debts to pay after revelers went violent and damaged property.

After performing on Saturday night, he was arrested, bundled onto a waiting Police patrol, and driven off to the police headquarters in Kabale.

The singer later settled his disagreements and reached to a gentleman’s understanding with those that had arrested him before being set free.

Kabale was fire before the kidnap by police. But finally we now out. Ziza Bafana