Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso has boldly told all music promoters who don’t believe he deserves the amount of money he charges not to consider booking him.

Pallaso made the statements during an interview on Sanyuka TV as he was responding to the debate that he doesn’t deserve to be paid Shs8m per show.

The Team Good Music singer made his point clear stressing that there is not a single event that has flopped after being booked as the headlining act.

In that regard, Pallaso told everyone debating about his price tag to back off him if they are not willing to pay him that much.

He further reasoned that he deserves the payment since he worked so hard to reach the level he is at apparently.