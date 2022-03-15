Nation Media’s Spark TV gossip show LiveWire has unveiled a new presenter in the name of Immy Candace as its new host.

The ex BTM TV presenter and Radio 4’s Sato Vako host will be replacing Precious Remmie as the co-host of the popular gossip show with Flavia Mawagi.

Immy Candace is set to commence her duties tonight after being ushered in on Monday.

Read Also: Tiwa Savage Ready For Second Performance In Uganda Next Month

Precious Remmie who has recently dominated the news with her husband Raymond Bindeeba being accused of child neglect will be hosting a new show dubbed Spark Updates.

The show will be always televised from Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM as she won’t have to return home late since LiveWire starts at 10:30 pm.

See more

We congratulate Immy Candace upon securing herself a new good-paying gig.