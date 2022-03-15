News reaching our desk indicates how former Rubaga South MP Kato Lubwama had a successful operation in Turkey on Monday 14th March 2022.

The news about Kato Lubwama’s successful operation was shared by his son and later by his close friend Kasuku on social media.

Based on Kasuku’s posts, Kato Lubwama is doing fine and is currently out of the theatre.

Kasuku added that Kato Lubwama is still experiencing constant pain following the heart complications but he will be fine since he is responding to medication quite well.

Kato Lubwama has successfully undergone an operation is Turkey. He’s out of the theatre and doing well. So guys just got a call from Kato Lubwama’s child, he had an OP earlier that was successful. However he complained of constant pain and heart complications so he was rushed to ICU weya he is up to now. Kasuku