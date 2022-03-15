It is not a rumor any more that struggling singer Record Elah Butida is no longer a member of the Sipapa Entertainment crewwhich is led by socialite Charles Olim a.k.a Sipapa

The Bakabasajja Banyumafame singer announced his resignation from the socialite’s music label because he is fed up of his violent ways and how he operates.

Despite appreciating the support Sipapa has rendered him in other aspects of life, Record Elah noted that the socialite has failed to add any positive impact on his music career.

Apparently, he is searching for a new management team that will help him elevate his music career to greater heights than he previously was.

I have decided to quit Sipapa’s label and go hustle like a man. I feel I’m mature enough to take on my own path. Besides I can’t keep on clinging onto a rich man to feed me because I’m a ghetto youth and we hustle to the top. Sipapa did not help me musically but helped me in many ways which if not I would still probably be burdened by now. Also, I know that with God and my mother everything is possible. I know hopefully in future I will reunite with Sipapa so I’m grateful to him. Record Elah Butida

Record Elah Butida is not the only artist to quit Sipapa’s label.

There have been a host of promising talents that have ditched his camp overtime including Melody, Brown Sugar, Serena Bata, among others.