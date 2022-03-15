In a fresh twist of events, Turkey-based blogger Fred Lumbuye is being accused of launching an attack om Pastor Robert Kayanja of Rubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral.

Fred Lumbuye rose to fame last year with allegations that had been arrested and detained in Turkey on accusations of posting acrimonious messages on social media against several public figures in the country.

He got a sympathy vote from social media and his following grew bigger. His platforms share news about entertainers, government officials, and stretches to other big institutes including Buganda Kingdom.

His information, has also landed him on the wrong side of netizens and when he attacked Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi’s right hand, Katikiro (Buganda Prime Minister) Charles Peter Mayiga, he was immensely criticised.

“They were always silent when that bigot attacked us, attacked the Kabaka, insulted the Nnabagereka, the katikkiro and attacked the Catholic Church. You have now seen them panicking to fly to Turkey to rescue him. You have also seen them posting on their social media platforms.” Kampala Central MP Mohammed Nsereko told Nile Post accusing top NUP officials of paying Lumbuye to attack people.

Some of the criticism against Lumbuye is that he is slowly deviating from being a political activist and is now paid to attack different personalities.

In a video making rounds on social media, Lumbuye accuses Pastor Robert Kayanja of being involved in a gay relationship with celebrated NBS presenter Canary Mugume.

A caller in the video claims that the two meet at a house in Buzinga near Kiruddu hospital. This raised eyebrows but it’s reported that Lumbuye was paid to spread the allegations by another popular Kampala pastor known for attacking fellow pastors.

The flashy lifestyle of the NBS TV journalist Mugume who recently revealed how he leaves Ugx600k as kameeza money was reportedly seen as a soft target.

He has been on the spot with critics questioning the source of his income notably to afford him such a lifestyle that was exposed further with a flashy wedding last year.

The connection between Pastor Kayanja and Mugume goes back to when the latter handled the version 86 project on behalf of the former.

Version 86 was a project aimed at bringing together youth who were born after 1986 when the current regime came into power.

Riding on this connection and Mugume’s being seemingly loaded at a young age the protagonists of the alleged relationship between the two hoped to make it believable and try and show that the two have been at it for so long.