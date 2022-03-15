Nigerian music queen Tiwa Savage will be performing for the second time in Uganda’s capital city Kampala in April 2022.

In March 2015, Tiwatope Savage-Balogun a.k.a Tiwa Savage left an impression among her Ugandan fans with an unforgettable performance at Kati-Kati Grounds, Lugogo.

She will be returning to perform at one of the biggest music venues in the country, Lugogo Cricket Oval, on 22nd April 2022 at an event organized by Jos Global Events.

Through social media, Tiwa Savage revealed the good news as she shared a poster announcing the venue and dates of the concert.

The 42-year-old ‘Somebody’s Son’ hitmaker revealed that she will be “bringing the vibe and energy” to Kampala.

“Muli mutya” UGANDA!!! Get ready, cause I’m bringing the vibe and energy to your city, see you soon,” Tiwa’s Facebook post reads.

Uganda has already turned into a top destination for several Nigerian and international stars in the past few months.

The likes of Omah Lay, Tems, Chike, Ruger, among many others have already had performances in Uganda with Fireboy, Tiwa Savage, and others on the waiting list.