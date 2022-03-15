Swangz Avenue songstress Veronica Luggya, popularly known as Vinka, demands that she is left out of the drama involving her hubby Nelly Witta and Sheilah Gashumba.

A few weeks ago, through Snapchat, Sheilah Gashumba’s ex lover Ali Marcus Lwanga alias God’s Plan released a list which he claimed consisted of the men that have slept with Sheilah.

On the list was Eddy Kenzo and Vinka’s hubby Nelly. God’s Plan vowed to spill more dirty secrets before stopping himself midway.

The allegations spread across like a wildfire as netizens questioned if Sheilah romped with Nelly before he made his relationship with Vinka official.

During a recent interview with BBS Telefayina, the Fimbo singer was asked how the rumors about her hubby made her feel.

In her response, Vinka noted that it is not the kind of drama she wanted to involve herself into and asked the interviewer to ask her about her music.

That’s not my drama to address. Did Vinka do anything? I am not gonna answer that question. I would have loved to be asked about my new music, how we have planned for it, you know. I like people to know me for my music. I don’t want to front my man. I don’t want to be talked about because of the man that’s why I give him the respect he deserves as the father to my daughter. So let’s give him that respect. Vinka