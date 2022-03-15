After over seven years presenting the NTV Style Project, Bettinah Nassali, commonly known as Bettinah Tianah, resigned from the Serena-based station last week.

On 10th March 2022, through social media, Bettinah revealed why she had decided to resign from NTV Uganda.

In a letter she shared, the 28-year-old media personality, model, and content creator revealed that her resignation was “due to unforeseen reasons” that she would prefer to keep private.

Bettinah who is also an influencer and beautician revealed that she had been contemplating on the decision for a couple of months.

Read Also: Bettinah Tianah reveals why she quit Snapchat

She thanked all ardent viewers, designers, stylists, influencers, among others for having supported her through the seven years.

Dear all Please accept this formal notice, as I would like to inform you all that I am resigning, I won’t be returning to TV hosting or presenting on “The Ntv Style Project” that airs on NTV Uganda as of this date Thursday 10th March 2022 I’ve been contemplating this for the past last quarter of the year 2021 due to unforeseen reasons that I would prefer to keep private I would like to thank the ardent viewers, designers, stylists, beauticians, fashion writers, event organizers, influencers, & the fashion fraternity at large, for all the support, words of encouragement & any other contributions thus made during my time as the shows’ host To my former employer ABUL, for all the doors you’ve opened for me, words alone can’t express my sincere gratitude, THANK YOU! I will continue with my usual roles as a CONTENT CREATOR, INFLUENCER, MODEL, PHILANTHROPIST (THE BT FOUNDATION], CEO & FOUNDER [ BT BEAUTY UGANDAJ To that end, I wish my former co-hosts & all my friends at NTV Uganda nothing but the absolute best for the future Yours Sincerely, Bettinah Tanah Bettinah Tianah

See more

Fridays on NTV won’t be the same without her smiley self. We wish her the best of luck in her next endeavours.