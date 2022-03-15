Singer Winnie Nwagi was left feeling great after her performance impressed the Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga during the Afrigo Band concert.

Over the weekend, Swangz Avenue singer Winnie Nakanwagi performed at a concert organised by Afrigo Band at Papaz Spot, Makindye.

For many years, Nwagi has faced lots of criticism regarding her dress code which is often skimpy and too revealing.

Her attitude has also put her at the center of controversy after she recently slapped a fan who was allegedly filming up her mini skirt during a performance at Nexus bar.

Over the weekend, however, Nwagi covered most of her body knowing that she was going to perform for a more respectable audience.

Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga was in the crowd to watch his favorite band Afrigo Band perform.

During her performance, Nwagi found her way through the crowd to where the Katikiro was seated, knelt down, and thanked him for turning up.

The Katikiro expressed his happiness of watching her perform. He also revealed that he is a big fan of her music.

While speaking to journalists, Nwagi said that she counts it as a blessing to have such a personality as a fan.