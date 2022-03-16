Anytime before we wrap up the year 2022, NBS TV presenter Annette Nambooze alias Anna Talia Oze will be welcoming her second child.

The exciting updates reached our news desk after she appeared in a photo with one of her guests, Hadijja Kigozi, while displaying her baby bump.

The rumors about her pregnancy have for sometime been ongoing but she had never come out publicly to address the claims.

Her baby bump was first spotted by her followers when she shared a video clip while grooving to Gravity Omutujju’s Tusimbudde track.

They immediately began to congratulate her on the night duties that she seems to have performed so well.