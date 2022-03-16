Singer Cinderella ‘Cindy’ Sanyu is happy to resume her duties as the Uganda Musicians Association president following a long maternity leave.

In January 2022, former Blu*3 singer Cindy Sanyu and her hubby Prynce Atiku Joel Okuyo welcomed a bouncing baby girl at Prime Care Hospital.

The celebrity couple has been raising their little bundle of joy since and they are proud of the job they have done thus far.

A couple of months towards delivery, Cindy was allowed a maternity leave from official duty as the president of UMA.

Read Also: Cindy Sanyu opens up on challenges of motherhood

She also halted stage performances as she prepared her body and mind for what was to come.

On Tuesday, the self-styled King Herself resumed work at her office and she cannot wait for the challenges.

Through Instagram, Cindy revealed that part of the tasks at hand ahead of the busy year is to organise elections at UMA.

Earlier today, reporting for duty at Uganda Musicians Association (UMA). There’s so much to catch up on and we’re also preparing for elections. It’s gonna be quite a busy year. I am excited. Cindy Sanyu

See more