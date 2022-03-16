Ugandan Filmmaker Loukman Ali’s future continues to brighten after winning the ‘African Folktales Reimagined’ Short Film Competition.

“African Folktales Reimagined” was launched in October 2021 to find some of Sub-Saharan Africa’s rising filmmakers.

Organized by Netflix and UNESCO, the competition was to reward six finalists with a prize of US$25,000 and a production budget of up to $75,000 to create their short films.

The films are to be made through a local production company under the guidance of Netflix-appointed supervising producer and industry mentors from across the continent.

Loukman (second left) with the rest of the winners

Read Also: Loukman Ali’s ‘The Girl In The Yellow Jumper’ now on NETFLIX

On Tuesday, the winners were announced and Uganda’s Loukman Ali is among the top rising African filmmakers.

Below is the list of winners:

Mohamed Echkouna (Mauritania) for ‘The Enmity’

DjinnWalter Mzengi (Tanzania) for ‘Katope’

Korede Azeez (Nigeria) for ‘Adieu’

Salut Voline Ogutu (Kenya) for ‘Anyango and the Ogre’

Loukman Ali (Uganda) for ‘Katera of the Punishment Island’

for ‘Katera of the Punishment Island’ Gcobisa Yako (South Africa) for ‘Uma’Mlambo’

Loukman is to join the rest of the winners into the development phase of their projects, before starting production on the short films that will eventually premiere on Netflix as part of ‘An Anthology of African Folktales’ later this year.

See more

Congratulations Loukman Ali!