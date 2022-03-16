Pallaso prays that God has mercy on his late brother AK47’s killer as he commemorates seven years since the Kikili Commander died.

Today marks exactly seven years since Ssalongo Emmanuel Mayanja, popularly known as AK47, was murdered

I wish I could do more but nothing can bring you back. R.I.P. AK 47 Pallaso

The Team No Sleep singer, and the youngest of the famous Mayanja family, was reported dead on March 16th, 2015 after he allegedly slipped and fell headfirst in the washrooms of the former De Ja Vu bar located in Kansanga.

The circumstances surrounding his death have never been acknowledged by some of his family members and fans who still believe he was maliciously murdered.

Through social media, Team Good Music boss Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso continued to maintain that his late brother was murdered.

“Someone murdered a Star, a gem, a national asset, my brother in cold blood and got away with it,” Pallaso wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

He expressed how he painfully misses AK47 but prays for him everyday, and for God to have mercy on his killer.

RIP Akay!