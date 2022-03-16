Urban TV and XFM presenter Faiza Fabs Salim has announced the passing on of her father who was buried on Tuesday.

It’s a sad day in the household of media personality, writer, content creator, digital influencer, and voice over artist Faiza Fabs.

Faiza’s father has reportedly been battling illness for a while now and he breathed his last on 15th March, 2022.

The XFM presenter, through a tweet, revealed that he passed away on Tuesday afternoon and was buried in the evening at 5pm.

She thanked whoever prayed for him while he was sick and to all her followers who sent her messages checking on his health.

I want to thank everyone who kept my Dad in prayer while he was sick. To the ones that dmed occasionally to check up on his health, I can’t thank you enough. Unfortunately, he passed away yesterday in the afternoon and was buried in the evening at 5pm. Faiza Fabs

We join the rest of the fraternity to stand with Faiza’s family and friends in these trying times. May his soul rest in peace!