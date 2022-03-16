Dax Vibes, real name Ivan Bugembe Sentamu, expressed his confidence in his son Maanyi Kyagulanyi becoming a great man as he celebrated his first birthday on Tuesday.

The singer started his little family a few years ago with his wife Aleon Barbie Nasasira and they hope to expand it slowly together.

On 15th March 2021, Dax Vibes’ wife gave birth to their first child and they named him Maanyi Kyagulanyi.

The jolly prince celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and according to the photos we looked at, he enjoyed it.

Dax, through social media, expressed his joy of being a father. He also mentioned how Maanyi makes their family a beautiful one.

The Namiiro singer has great faith that his son will one day become a great man, just like his elder brother Bobi Wine.

Happy 1st birthday to our son Maanyi Kyagulanyi. Thank you for making us a complete beautiful family. Thank you for being a such a blessing to my life because ever since you came, miracles and dreams started becoming realities. You are going to become a great man one day I know. Dax Vibes

Belated happy birthday, Maanyi!