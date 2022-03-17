Regarded one of the very best live performers and vocalists in the land, Naava Grey is gearing for her concert set to happen later this year.

You have listened to her ballards and watched her perform on several virtual concerts in the past many months.

She also often serenades music lovers with her angelic voice at different hangouts whenever the chance avails itself.

Later this year, you will have a chance to watch Naava Grey perform at her own concert!

Read Also: Naava Grey ready to stage concert after COVID-19

Naava Grey, through social media, revealed that she will be organising her own concert this year.

Going through the reactions from her followers, it seems people have been waiting for this day to come and they cannot wait for the dates to be announced.

Truth be told, neither can we. Fingers and crossed!

About Naava Grey

Asha Naava Zziwa, better known by her stage name Naava Grey is a Ugandan musician and one of Uganda’s representatives to the third season of Tusker Project Fame in 2009.

She is also one of the few contestants from the academy that kept active after the competitions alongside the Undercover Brothers Ug in Uganda, Amos & Josh in Kenya, and Rwirangira in Rwanda.

Her songs Ninga Omuloge, Nteredde, Soka Lami, Aliba Wani, Alibomu, among others are fans favorites.