Swangz Avenue singer Priscilla Zawedde, popularly known as Azawi received a YouTube Silver Play Button for surpassing 100k YouTube subscribers on Thursday.

The Silver Play Button. The Silver Play Button is the first play button award delivered to YouTubers with 100,000 subscribers as part of YouTube’s Creator Awards.

Azawi added her name to several other Ugandan artistes and content creators with the Silver Play Button.

This is Azawi’s year. She called it, and we have seen it unfold in her favour – month by month.

A trending music album, concert bookings, endorsements from top global brands – Azawi is living her dream, and it’s only gettimg started.

On Thursday, she celebrated notching 100,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

She thanked her fans for making it possible and always sparing time to check out her work on YouTube.

“Thank you @youtubemusic and to the fans who make the views count Muli Ba Majje Nyo,” she tweeted.

See more Thank you @youtubemusic 🙏 and to the fans who make the views count Muli Ba Majje Nyo 💜💜 pic.twitter.com/O6yYchJl0d — Azawi (@AzawiOfficial) March 17, 2022

Congratulations Zawedde!