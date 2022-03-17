Hellen Lukoma believes that nothing can ever end her marriage with her husband and she is willing to do everything possible to see it through.

In January 2019, Hellen Lukoma walked down the aisle with her better-half Kaka Anwar to kickstart their marriage officially.

They have kids together, business is doing alright, and HL is receiving expensive gifts. You would say; So far, so good!

The former HB Toxic singer believes so too, and she is determined to make sure that does not change.

While speaking to journalists at the video premiere of her new song, HL revealed that she is ready to prove her critics wrong.

She revealed how her new song is to inspire several younger people to believe in marriage, something that has been slowly eroding away due to public criticism.