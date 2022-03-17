Nalongo Don Zella, real name Sheila Nadege, laid her late husband James to his final resting place in Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetry.

In February, Don Zella announced the passing on of her husband James who died of Covid at Abu Dhabi Al Rahba hospital.

He had also battled a longtime illness of Parkinson’s disease since 2012.

James was laid to rest on 16th March 2022 at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetry after a memorial mass and a flag ceremony.

According to the Ugandan socialite, her late husband was born on 21st December 1965 in Michigan, served the USA Air Force for twenty-one years, and Lockheed Martin for seventeen years.

Don Zella is pleased with the respectable burial accorded to her hubby and she thanked everyone who stood with the family through these trying days.

May his soul rest in peace!