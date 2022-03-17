City model Doreen Kabareebe says it would be unwise for her to ask for a ride from a man she has never given some of her ‘cookie’.

The multi-award winning city model made the claims while being hosted on Galaxy FM as they discussed love and sex in the mid-morning program.

She, however, stressed that the problem men have after being given some is that they always want to continue chewing ladies on credit for the rest of the time.

She also noted that no man should expect a woman to be there for them if they cannot provide for them.

Kabareebe used an example of herself stating she cannot stick with a man who cannot buy her a car.