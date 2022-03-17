In her new song ‘Nja Kufumba’, Hellen Lukoma expresses her determination to make her marriage with Kaka Anwar stick.

Just a few weeks ago, former Obsessions and HB Toxic member Hellen Lukoma was gifted a brand new Range Rover by her hubby to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The two who got married in January 2019 look forward to proving their critics wrong, a message Lukoma has also emphasized in her new song.

While listening to the song produced by Nessim you cannot miss the attitude with which Hellen Lukoma hit the studio to pass on her message.

The lyrics portray a woman ready to face whatever challenge just to see her marriage with her man stand strong.

While speaking to journalists at the video premiere, HL revealed that she is confident her marriage will work out right and she is ready to prove her critics wrong.

It is a song to prove people wrong, to tell your doubters that you can have a beautiful marriage. It’s to inspire slay queens, slay jajjas, and everyone else to know that marriage is achievable. Hellen Lukoma

The visuals shot by Sasha Vybz, the CAN Music songstress oozes sexiness as she continues to showcase her always dazzling fashion sense.

It’s colorful and the shots will have your eyes glued to the screen. Take a gaze below: