Swedish rapper DeeWone has featured Ugandan rapper Flex D’Paper, real name Alex Kwesigabo, on a new song dubbed “Falling”.

Kampala Boy, released on 10th December 2021, can be considered a successful album with different tracks having received good airplay.

The album that featured some top stars in A Pass, Keko, Navio featured number one on many streaming platforms. It also won Flex a couple of nominations at the Zzina Awards.

He returns with “Falling”, an Afrobeat song on which he is featured by Swedish rapper DeeWone.

Read Also: ‘Kampala Boy’: Flex D’Paper releases 14-track maiden album

Flex reveals that the song was recorded a few years ago but they awaited its release and now feels like the right time to drop it.

“Falling” was produced by Mio Made and mixed by Sam Lamara at Icon Studios.

About Deewone

DeeWone is a rapper, singer, producer, songwriter and mixing/mastering-engineer based in Stockholm-Sweden.

He is signed to his own independent record label Sweet Sound Records and has a publishing deal with Could B Records/Entertainment (US).

He has also placed one of his instrumental tracks in the popular reality show Americas Next Top Model and has produced numerous tracks for VH1 and Bravo TV (US).

He’s also been the opening/co-act for/with major artists such as Fabolous and The Game (US), Looptroop, Petter, Dida (SWE) and Navio (UG) to name a few, as well as having performed a lot at clubs, festivals and various events with the famous Swedish urban DJ 2much.

He has also done collaborations with a wide variety of artists on a global basis.

With his affiliated company “Sweet Sound Events”, DeeWone and his partner has arranged many successful Hip Hop/R&B/Dancehall/Afrobeat events too, where they been having big names performing such as, Bobi Wine, King Saha & Sheeba (UG), Abidaz, Stor, Dogge Doggelito (SWE) and many more.

DeeWone has previously relased an Afrobeat hit together with one of Ugandas/East Africa’s most renowned Hip Hop artists Navio and the Ugandan Afrobeat/Zouk superstar Geosteady. The track is produced by OGE Beats (produced for mega-stars

such as Maleek Berry, Eugy and many more).

He has performed at the Uganda MTN Hip Hop Awards including many interviews on major channels both on TV and radio in Uganda.

He has also done a couple of interviews on high ranked radio channels in Guinea such as Sweet FM Guinee 98.3 and Kora FM plus he’s also connected to famous artists in the country.

In 2021 he signed a publishing deal for his song “Beatkilla” with USA based company Digital Audio Licensing Inc.

Take a listen to the latest track ‘Falling’ featuring Flex d’Paper below: