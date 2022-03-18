Local rapper Gereson Wabuyu a.k.a Gravity Omutujju kicked out at a reveler who splashed alcohol on his queen dancer Trisha Woodz while on stage.

Upon seeing Gravity’s plus-size vixen Trisha Woodz turn her booty to twerk it for the excited crowd, an unidentified male reveler saw an opportunity to cause some chaos.

Out of excitement, the unidentified fan moved closer to the stage with an open beer bottle, shook it hard, and splashed alcohol on Trisha Woodz’s booty.

This angered the Trouble Entertainment singer, forcing him to angrily kick towards the fan who dodged the hit.

The “Big Boys” singer lost his cool and sent a flying kick at the fans as he did what most netizens have regarded as disrespectful.

Watch the video below: