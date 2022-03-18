The Assistant Inspector General of Police Asan Kasingye has confirmed that Sipapa’s infamous vehicle, a black Land Cruiser VX V8, has been impounded by Police.

Sipapa, real name Charles Olim, made it to the headlines last week when a Twitter user identified as Ben Jastt claimed that he knocked his car and drove off.

The socialite and music promoter later appeared in a video acknowledging that he had indeed scratched Ben’s car in efforts to flee away from fans who usually converge and cause traffic jam whenever they see him.

The incident caused an uproar from the public with many claiming that Sipapa has always acted lawless and untouchable.

Sipapa

NBS TV journalist Canary Mugume as well expounded on the matter, describing the Sipapa Entertainment boss as “untouchable” and “feared” by top-ranking police officers.

Also Read: Sipapa Is Untouchable, Top Ranking Cops Fear Him – Canary Mugume Reveals

Speaking to media three days ago, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga emphasized how Sipapa’s case had interested the Inspector General of Police.

Enanga revealed that instructions had also been given to the Director of Transport and Road Safety to ensure that the vehicle is traced and impounded.

On Thursday 17th March 2022, the AIGP Asan Kasingye, via Twitter, confirmed how the car had been impounded by Police.

AIGP Asan Kasingye

“This vehicle belonging to Sipapa is now impounded by Uganda Police,” Kasingye’s tweet read.

Several reports against Sipapa, especially on social media, have always noted that the car has been driven around the city for a while without number plates.

In the photos shared by the AIGP, however, the vehicle in question contains South Sudanese licence plates at the front (SSD 572BC) and none at the back.

See more This vehicle belonging to Sipapa is now impounded by @PoliceUg pic.twitter.com/ZIjb9t6J0J — AIGP Asan Kasingye (@AKasingye) March 17, 2022

Part of the replies on the tweet ask the police to take further action and ensure that the socialite is disciplined further.

Sipapa is yet to speak out on the development!