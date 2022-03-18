Today, 18th March 2022, Zafaran has been unveiled as the newest addition to the list of singers signed under Swangz Avenue.

In photos shared online, Zafarani, real name Josephine Nakyoonyi, is seen at the Swangz Ave. offices in Industrial Area with lawyers as she signs her contract.

With details of the contract still undisclosed, it is believed to be a long-term recording contract with Swangz.

This is yet another surprising signing as Swangz continues to recruit artists never heard of before. Most have turned into big stars.

Zafaran has reportedly been under training for months leading to the contract signing.

She was seen backing up King Saha and Jose Chameleone in the Swangz Avenue-produced Tusker Malt ConverSessions.

Details regarding Zafaran’s music releases and how long it will take before we get a feel of the new artist are to be shared as days unfold.

Zafaran is the fourth artist directly managed by Swangz Avenue. All are female including Winnie Nwagi, Vinka, and Azawi.