The Vumbula Uganda festival, organized by Nile Special, is set to happen on Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th March 2022 at the Uganda Museum.

Vumbula Uganda sets out to unearth the uniqueness of the Pearl of Africa through premium event experiences.

Following the success of three trips across the country in 2021, Vumbula Uganda is set for the two-day festival slated for this weekend.

The festival aims at bringing together all the tourism enthusiasts in one space to celebrate Uganda’s beauty, culture, music, heritage, and uniqueness in all aspects.

A host of the cream artists from Uganda including Jose Chameleone, Ykee Benda, Spice Diana, Angella Katatumba, Kenneth Mugabi, among others are lined up to showcase their talent.

Troops Band (Chagga, Henry Tigan, and Tuff B), Coco Finger, Aziz Azion, Kimaru Kadodi Troupe, DJ Roja, DVJ Mercy Pro, Dj Alisha, and many others will also be performing at the two-day event.

“Tourism is broad, and music is one of those key aspects that can sell and position our country as the best tourism destination, that’s why we found it fit to bring Jose Chameleone and Spice Diana to headline the festival,” Peter Sebulime alias Demo Riley, the CEO Vumbula Uganda Festival says.

Tickets to the event have been on sale for a couple of weeks at Shs 50,000 each and it covers the entrance charge for the two days. It also comes with a can of Nile Special.

The Vumbula Uganda festival is powered by Nile Special, Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife And Antiquities, Roke Telkom, TotalEnergies, and National Forestry Authority.