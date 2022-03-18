Singer Katende Andrew Stephen, better known as Dre Cali, is being hunted for by his former management team Wyse Technologies Limited for breaching a five year contract.

Wyse Technologies Limited demands Shs81m from the singer for the damages he caused them and compensation for dishonoring their agreement.

According to Wyse Technologies Limited spokesperson, for all the times they have appeared in court, Dre Cali has never featured in any of the sessions but has only been represented by lawyers.

He notes that the Shs81m demanded as compensation accumulates from the music they recorded for him, feeding, booking media interviews, and airplay in clubs among other things.

The contract was reportedly set to elapse in 2023 but Dre Cali breached it just after a period of a few months despite putting pen to paper as he defected to Mpaka Records.

Apparently, Dre Cali is believed to have relocated to Canada with rumors indicating that he had a bitter split with his boss Ykee Benda.

Neither party has commented on the allegations!