Big Talent Entertainment boss, Eddy Kenzo had a rough night during his stage performance at Makerere University’s 87th Fresher’s ball as he was pelted with flying objects as students turned chaotic.

The chaos is reported to have ensued after a section of Makerere University students fronted the superiority complex hall, with students from different halls desiring its members and flag raised high.

The scuffle left many of them exchanging insults and hence a fight went down as each hall tried to show that they are the super power.

As others were busy enjoying, bottles started flying on stage and Eddy Kenzo was seen fleeing the stage very fast for his dear life.

A few moments later, Police swung in swiftly and started firing teargas and live bullets in order to calm the crowd of students that had turned chaotic.

The injured students were rushed to the university hospital and the number of injured students is not yet established.

The 2022 Makerere university freshers’ ball was attended by thousands of students who were excited to have a taste of yet again another freshers’ ball.