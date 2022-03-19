Rising singer Ava Peace, born Namugonza Maureen Peace, has shared her opinion about critics who criticize female artists over showing up at events while clad in skimpy outfits.

Speaking to this website, the “Kibooko” singer stressed that female artists turn up in skimpy outfits for the sake of comfort, as she trashed allegations of selling flesh as said by critics.

She defended fellow female artists as she rooted for them saying that fans should respect them adding they should avoid touching them in ways that are very disrespectful.

She further backed Winnie Nwagi’s action she takes against revelers who always try to disrespect her by touching and filming her private parts during shows.

Ava Peace also warned about reacting the same if she is treated in the same manner. She further called upon revelers to know their level.