Last evening was lit for everyone who attended Nile Breweries Limited launch as they re-introduced their miniature sized 330ml Club Pilsener bottles to the Ugandan market.

A variety of choice in size and capacity for the beer’s consumer were offered.

Dubbed Club Shorty, the cool sized bottle was announced on Friday evening by Nile Breweries’ Brand Manager Club and Premiums Joel Galla at the Shorties Night, an event held at Casablanca Lounge in Kampala.

The event also doubled as the grand reopening of the Casablanca Lounge which has been closed for over two years due to the Covid19 lockdown imposed by the government.

The reintroduction of the Shorty comes months after the launch of new sleek and portable Club Pilsener Cans which have since taken the market by storm.

“We understand the Club Pilsener consumer has unique lifestyle needs which is why we have offered a variety of sizes and capacities to ensure they have a Club for every occasion. They now have a choice between the 500ml bottle for a longer sitting, the 330ml bottle for a shorter period and if they want to carry their Club with them, they have a sleek can which fits perfectly in a pocket or pass,” Mr Galla said.

He further revealed that the Shorties’ Night will continue happening at Casablanca Lounge throughout the year to further celebrate the Club Pilsener consumer while offering them options that fit perfectly into their lifestyle.

The launch event was characterized by fun activities including photo opportunities via a 360 camera, trivia questions by the night’s emcee Crysto Panda where guests won Club branded merchandise and performances from Uganda’s top entertainers.

Afrobeat singer John Blaq, rapper Feffe Busi and songstress Pia Pounds of the ‘Twende Tupaate’ fame thrilled the revelers with performances before DJ Roja opened.

DJ Roja was later joined by DJ Dero, DJ Philo, and DJ Kizo Raz who entertained the partiers as they enjoyed a cold and refreshing Club Pilsener.