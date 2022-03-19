For the past few weeks, rumor has been spewing concerning Dre Cali having bitterly split with his boss Wycliffe Tugume alias Ykee Benda.

An official statement on Ykee Benda’s Twitter account from Mpaka Records stressed that there’s no misunderstandings between the two.

The statement further reads that Mpaka records is still in close ties with Dre Cali and his family and soon will be clarifying issues concerning his travel to Canada.

The letter also states that if there is any issue between the two, it will be settled amicably adding that more information will be shared with the public as everything will unfold.

The rumors swung in after going weeks without spotting Dre Cali at Mpaka Records which forced Ykee Benda to break the silence.