Kansai Plascon, Uganda’s biggest paint company has partnered with the Indian Community to celebrate the Holi Festival on Sunday 20th March 2022.

The Holi Festival which was held at the Arya Samaj Grounds, Kololo was the first major Indian community event since the lockdown was lifted.

The Holi Festival originated to celebrate good harvests and fertility. It heralds the onset of spring through a riotous celebration of color.

The festival is all about fun, frolic, vibrant and beautiful colors that celebrate the victory of good over evil.

It welcomes all walks of life from age, race, or economic differences by greeting the revelers with gulal, colored powder mixed with water which the revelers shower upon each other.

Also Read: Plascon Uganda rewards more winners in the Paint and Win, Colours of Celebration promo

Holi celebrates the legend of Hindu Goddess Radha and Lord Krishna, which describes the extreme delight Krishna took in applying color on Radha and others.

It is said that when Krishna was a young boy, he asked his mother the reason for his dark complexion while Radha was so fair. His mother, Yashoda playfully suggested that he should smear color on Radha’s face and change her complexion to any color he wanted. He liked the idea and since then the play of colors on Holi became part of the festivities.

Kansai Plascon Managing Director, Santosh Gumte said that the event was sponsored to celebrate the spirit of brotherhood.

Holi Festival is all about culture, colour, food and celebration. This festival of colors includes interesting rituals, ethnicity, traditional festivals and ceremonies. The mix of colors is energetic and this is a good time to look forward to the good that 2022 has to offer and celebrate together. We are here to relax and not to differentiate, but to rejoice in the spirit of brotherhood. Santosh Gumte

Key Facts about Plascon in Uganda:

Plascon’s factory in Namanve is the most advanced paint manufacturing site in East Africa and produces 200,000 Litres a day.

Plascon is the only UNBS certified Paint manufacturer in Uganda, a guarantee that we provide trusted quality products to our consumers.

Plascon has over 150 products including an innovative range of water proofing solutions and over 7,000 colours to meet our consumers’ coatings needs.

Plascon has over 400 authorized dealers across Uganda and is found in more than 400 sub-dealers making it the biggest and easiest to find paint in Uganda.

Plascon continues to train over 10,000 painters across Uganda annually so that the best product is applied by the best trained painters.

About Kansai Plascon

Kansai Paint, based in Japan, is a top ten coatings company globally, it is the largest suppliers in the world of original equipment auto paints.

It has world-leading research & development facilities in Japan, India and South Africa, which continually drive innovation and excellence in the paint environment.

On the 4th of August 2017, Kansai Plascon concluded the purchase of the local business known as Sadolin Paints Uganda Limited and with this introduced the Plascon paint brand to Uganda.

Plascon is widely accepted as the trusted quality product in Uganda and is available at over 400 dealers nationwide.

The Plascon brand is well established throughout Africa and is the largest paint brand in Southern Africa.