Nigerian superstar Deejay and Promoter has confirmed that he will be performing in Uganda at two different events next week.

Uganda has become a hot destination for many African entertainers after hosting several Nigerian amd South African performers in recent weeks.

Most of those shows have been a success with just a few facing glitches that affected their turnup.

Several other Nigerian acts including Tiwa Savage and Fireboy, among others are lined up to perform in coming months.

DJ Neptune, real name Unenakam Wednesday Akpan, has also confirmed that he will be performing at two different events next week.

Neptune, through Twitter, revealed that he will be performing at the Vault Bar in Bugolobi on 24th March and at another undisclosed event.

“Uganda, we got two dates! This is one of them. See y’all soon,” DJ Neptune’s tweet read.

"Uganda 🇺🇬 we got two dates! This is one of them. See y'all soon ✌" — DJ Neptune #Greatness 2.0 (@deejayneptune) March 17, 2022

This will not be Neptune’s first time in Uganda after his performance at Nexus Bar on 20th November, 2019.