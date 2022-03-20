Black Market Records singer Nina Roz is looking forward to holding her very first concert before the end of this year.

Former model-cum-singer Nina Roz, born Nina Kankunda, has been in the music business for many years now.

She has won a couple of awards and dropped some major bangers, and it surprises many when they get to realise that she has never held a concert of her own.

That could be attributed to an on and off career as she has faced several bumps along the way.

She seems quite settled now, however, and she is ready to give her fans what they have always yearned for – more music, and a concert!

During an interview on NTV The Beat, the singer revealed that she mended her recently broken relationship with Black Market Records and they are working smoothly again.

She also noted that she is lining up a streak of new releases as she gears up to her maiden concert which will be happening later this year.

When asked if her fans can anticipate a concert from her this year, Nina responded affirmatively:

Yes! I wanna let my fans know that I am not resting. Let me keep doing the music. Nina Roz

She joins the ever-growing list of local musicians who have already shown intent to organise music concerts before the year closes.