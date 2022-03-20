Often, the entertainment industry hails those in front of the cameras; be it the singers, actors, TV and radio personalities, and more of the like, while — for the lack of the better word — it ignores the actual birthing center of the arts: the writers.

Songwriters, screenwriters, news reporters and authors don’t get much attention for the amazing work they do, and this story is to attempt to break the status quo. Here, we appreciate a new book by Ugandan photographer/ filmmaker and poet, Bash Mutumba, titled “Why We Sing”.

“Since I was a child, I’ve always had the dream to be an author,” said the 25-year-old, renowned for his sensual and risqué type of photography; with sexy characters like Doreen Kabareebe .

“#WhyWeSingBook is a collection of poems I’ve written throughout my life; about growth, love, politics, physical intimacy, romance and the Ugandan experience,” added the poet, right after the book was available for pre-order.

Mutumba’s book boasts of deep and rich content, true to the raw aspect of “Ugandanness”, and got graced with a foreword by the famous writer and academic Dr. Stella Nyanzi.

In the book, Mutumba writes about subjects as contrasting as the bedbugs we fought with in high school dormitories and hostels at the university, romance and sexual encounters; all in a voice you can identify with if you’ve grown up speaking “Ugandan English”.

This is something most writers take for granted, and we commend him for it. More intriguing too, is the fact that Bash wrote his first poem in Primary Six.

Since I myself hate spoilers, it would be an injustice to get deeper into the subject matter of the entire book.

Order your copy via +256 750 873 818/ +256 788 091 455/ +256 775 594 948 and let’s fire up the movement to support Ugandan writers.