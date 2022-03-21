Singer Cosign Yenze, real name Bartson Lutalo, has cried foul of some individuals who have turned it a habit to pull down his concert posters and banners in different areas.

The self-styled Son of Nabukalu has organized a mini concert dubbed the “Best Of Cosign” as he celebrates the achievements he has made in the music industry.

Unfortunately, he reports that there is a fellow artist pulling down his concert banners.

He states that the person in question has already destroyed his banners in the areas of Kyambogo, Bweyogerere, and Kireka.

The singer believes that the undisclosed artist aims at sabotaging the efforts he has injected in making his show publicly known so as it can flop but it won’t.

Ensi Eno. This Show Will Happen In Jesus Name. 30th March . AFTER NEXT WEEK WEDNESDAY. all people come through let’s prove them wrong. Cosign

He is confident that the concert will happen by hook or crook!